Justin Bieber Asks Meaning of a Word in Vows During His Wedding to Hailey Baldwin

Pop star Justin Bieber has been visibly happier ever since he got together with his model wife Hailey Baldwin.

The two got married at a white chapel at the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina on September 30, 2019. In a recent clip, unseen moments from the duo’s marriage have surfaced online.

Titled ‘The Wedding: Officially Mr. and Mrs. Bieber’, the clip featured in Justin’s documentary series ‘Seasons’ on YouTube.

Justin Bieber can be seen stumbling over his marriage vows and asking the meaning behind certain words in the never-seen-before video.

In the video, guests cheer for Justin as he walks down the aisle on his wedding day. Hailey follows, arm-in-arm with her actor-father Stephen Baldwin.

The couple oozes love as they look at each other and the wedding proceedings begin.

It was when they start exchanging vows that Justin stumbles over some of the phrasings. The singer seemed to have a problem with the word ‘token’.

When the officiator asks him to repeat, “In token and pledge of our constant faith,” Justin obliges before halting to asks, “In token?”

This makes the officiator repeat the line. “In token and pledge?” Justin asks again, resounding confusion.

The officiator replies calmly with an affirmative.

Justin finally repeats the line slowly, which prompts the guests to giggle.

Then Justin asks the room “What does that mean?” making the guests break out into laughter.

The star-studded wedding was attended by various big names, including Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, her daughter Stormi, Kendall Jenner, Jaden Smith and Usher.

The singer even sang at the marriage party.

