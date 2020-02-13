Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Justin Bieber Asks Meaning of a Word in Vows During His Wedding to Hailey Baldwin

Pop star Justin Bieber has been visibly happier ever since he got together with his model wife Hailey Baldwin.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 13, 2020, 3:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Justin Bieber Asks Meaning of a Word in Vows During His Wedding to Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. (Image: Instagram)

Pop star Justin Bieber has been visibly happier ever since he got together with his model wife Hailey Baldwin.

The two got married at a white chapel at the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina on September 30, 2019. In a recent clip, unseen moments from the duo’s marriage have surfaced online.

Titled ‘The Wedding: Officially Mr. and Mrs. Bieber’, the clip featured in Justin’s documentary series ‘Seasons’ on YouTube.

Justin Bieber can be seen stumbling over his marriage vows and asking the meaning behind certain words in the never-seen-before video.

In the video, guests cheer for Justin as he walks down the aisle on his wedding day. Hailey follows, arm-in-arm with her actor-father Stephen Baldwin.

The couple oozes love as they look at each other and the wedding proceedings begin.

It was when they start exchanging vows that Justin stumbles over some of the phrasings. The singer seemed to have a problem with the word ‘token’.

When the officiator asks him to repeat, “In token and pledge of our constant faith,” Justin obliges before halting to asks, “In token?”

This makes the officiator repeat the line. “In token and pledge?” Justin asks again, resounding confusion.

The officiator replies calmly with an affirmative.

Justin finally repeats the line slowly, which prompts the guests to giggle.

Then Justin asks the room “What does that mean?” making the guests break out into laughter.

The star-studded wedding was attended by various big names, including Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, her daughter Stormi, Kendall Jenner, Jaden Smith and Usher.

The singer even sang at the marriage party.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram