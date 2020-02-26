Justin Bieber Breaks Elvis Presley's Record, Becomes Youngest Artist to Hold 7 No-1 Albums in the US

Canadian pop sensation Justin Beiber has become the youngest musician of all time to score seven Number 1 albums on the Billboard Hot 200 list. By doing so, the singer has broken the US chart record set by Elvis Presley 59 years ago. Bieber first topped the chart at the age of 16, in 2010 with his debut album My World 2.0.

Bieber, 25, has topped the chart with his recently released album Changes making to it to the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 200 list. Elvis previously held the record at the age of 26, when his seventh album Blue Hawaii was released in 1961.

The singer also took to social media to share a thank you note on achieving the feat.

Changes was released five years he released his last album in 2015. On February 14, Valentine’s Day, the singer released his fifth album, which is a follow-up to Justin’s 2015-release Purpose. Changes is all about all things that had happened in Justin’s life during the past five years.

One of the most important changes in the Baby crooner is his marriage to Hailey Baldwin. In the new 17-song collection, Justin opens it with the track All Around Me, which talks about unconditional love.

Interestingly, the album Changes introduces fun collaborations with Quavo, Kehlani, Lil Dicky, and Post Malone. Some of the other songs from the album include Habitual, Yummy, Come Around Me, Take It Out On Me and Forever.

