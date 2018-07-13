GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Justin Bieber Calls in Private Helicopter to Visit Hailey Baldwin's Family After Engagement

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in their very own private helicopter went to meet her family in New Windsor.

IANS

Updated:July 13, 2018, 12:53 PM IST
Instagram/Justin Bieber
Los Angeles: Singer Justin Bieber and fiance Hailey Baldwin took helicopter to meet up with her family just a few miles away. Bieber and Baldwin loaded into their very own private helicopter on Wednesday for the 70-mile trek to upstate New York to reach New Windsor, a town with a population of about 25,000, where Baldwin's father Stephen and family stay.



According to tmz.com, Bieber approached Stephen a few weeks back to ask for her daughter's hand in marriage before he got down on one knee in the Bahamas and popped the question.

