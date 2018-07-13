English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Justin Bieber Calls in Private Helicopter to Visit Hailey Baldwin's Family After Engagement
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in their very own private helicopter went to meet her family in New Windsor.
Instagram/Justin Bieber
Los Angeles: Singer Justin Bieber and fiance Hailey Baldwin took helicopter to meet up with her family just a few miles away. Bieber and Baldwin loaded into their very own private helicopter on Wednesday for the 70-mile trek to upstate New York to reach New Windsor, a town with a population of about 25,000, where Baldwin's father Stephen and family stay.
According to tmz.com, Bieber approached Stephen a few weeks back to ask for her daughter's hand in marriage before he got down on one knee in the Bahamas and popped the question.
Also Watch
According to tmz.com, Bieber approached Stephen a few weeks back to ask for her daughter's hand in marriage before he got down on one knee in the Bahamas and popped the question.
Also Watch
-
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kuldeep Yadav Eyeing a Test Call, Skipper Kohli Says It is Possible
- These Photos of England Team Manager Hugging His Wife After Crashing Out of the World Cup is the Sweetest Thing Ever
- Mira Rajput Gives Fitting Reply to Instagram User Who Asked If She's Expecting Boy or Girl
- 88-Year Old Tamil Nadu Farmer Buys Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 33 Lakh, Fulfils Childhood Dream [Video]
- Ajay Devgn to Play Legendary Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Biopic to be Produced by Boney Kapoor