Justin Bieber Challenges Shawn Mendes for a Match to Legitimately 'Dethrone' Him As 'Prince of Pop'
Singer Shawn Mendes was dubbed as the 'Prince of Pop', a title which is said to be previously held by Justin Bieber.
Image courtesy: Shwan Mendes, Justin Bieber/ Instagram
Singer Shawn Mendes was dubbed as the 'Prince of Pop' by the Guardian's Observer magazine, a title which is said to be previously held by Justin Bieber. In an amusing exchange between the Canadian singers, Bieber took a dig at Mendes, saying that in order to legitimately "dethrone" him as the 'Prince of Pop' they could battle it out by playing hockey or basketball and declare a winner.
On Monday, Mendes took to Instagram to post a magazine cover that had 'prince of pop' written over it with his picture in the backdrop. Bieber slid into the comment section and took a dig at the Treat you better hitmaker by saying, "Gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud, (Canadian voice).. but if you want we can play hockey for it but I heard your a real bender on the ice we could just drop the buckets and tilt for it." (sic)
Soon after, arguments among the fans started claiming which Canadian singer deserved the title more. Taking control of the situation, Bieber wrote in the comments section, "there is no competition and it was a playful joke people relax.. there’s no sides we’re all just here to make dope music. I’m just competitive as is he so it was just a little playful jargon." (sic)
In response to Bieber's comments, Mendes wrote back: "LOL any time any day you just let me know!!!!!!"
In 2017, relationship rumours sparked between Bieber's wife, Hailey Baldwin and Mendes.
Putting full stop to all such reports, the 22-year-old model got hitched to Bieber. In November last year, the two confirmed that they were a married couple.
Meanwhile, Bieber has not released an album since 2015’s Purpose although he came out with single No Brainer in July 2018 with DJ Khaled and other artistes, and a remix of Spanish language global hit Despacito in 2017 with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.
