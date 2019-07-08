Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise for #bottlecapchallenge, Says 'This is Gonna be Cruise's Head'
Tom Cruise has been challenged by Justin Bieber to take on the #bottlecapchallenge.
Judging by the social media activity of singer-songwriter Justin Bieber during the past few weeks, looks like he is serious about getting some of Hollywood action star Tom Cruise. Bieber had earlier challenged 57-year-old Cruise to a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) bout, by tweeting the challenge publicly. And now, while the world is hooked onto the #bottlecapchallenge, Bieber too took it sportingly, while nominating Cruise and saying, 'This is gonna be Tom Cruise's head.'
Earlier Bieber Justin had tweeted,"I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?"
I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019
Bieber's challenges, both the MMA fight and now the #bottlecapchallenge, have not seen a response from the Mission: Impossible star but reports have claimed that Scooter Braun had a conference call with Ari Emanuel, the co-CEO of William Morris Endeavor Agency, the parent company of UFC, and Dana White, President of UFC regarding Bieber's MMA challenge to Cruise.
Bieber captioned his #bottlecapchallenge video, "I nominate Tom cruise and Hailey Bieber."
Many Bollywood celebrities too have taken the now-viral #bottlecapchallenge. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Sherlyn Chopra, Sushmita Sen among others have completed the challenge perfectly.
