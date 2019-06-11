Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise for UFC Fight, Twitter Loves the Move

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

I think Tom cruise may be able to mess Bieber up — Theodore Buttons (@TheodoreButtonz) June 10, 2019

Dude, I think my 16 year old daughter might mess Justin Bieber up! — AJ Johnson (@ajtarheel) June 10, 2019

Tom Cruise was an all state wrestler in high school and has been training for over thirty years...



You can’t eat a burrito correctly...



Sit down Biebs. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 10, 2019

I think he just streamed Top Gun for the 1st time last night, and thinks Tom's 26. — dre nee (@MotownDR) June 10, 2019

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

Beiber isn't exactly known for its intelligence... I'd compare Beiber to a dog, but I don't want to insult dogs. — Patticus (@GeorgeTheGoose) June 10, 2019

Instead of a fight vs Cruise on PPV, I’d rather watch you try to start a lawnmower...it would be hilarious — Rick Rude (@Rick__Rude) June 10, 2019

Doesn’t matter. Cruise would annihilate him. I’m a bit old than Cruise and not in as good a shape. Haven’t worked out in years. Mostly flabby, but I know for a fact I could walk right through Beiber without breaking a sweat... — Kevin Parkins (@RochNH2014) June 10, 2019

My 6 year old could probably beat Bieber lol — Ｋｉｒｓｔｙ ❤ ＣＭ (@kirstySpencerCM) June 10, 2019

We don’t like your odds, Justin. — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) June 10, 2019

Justin Bieber: fight me



Tom Cruise, looking for human souls to harvest in the name of Scientology: pic.twitter.com/a0LMo6nyU7 — Connor Stone (@stone1492) June 10, 2019

Damn Tom this didn’t go as planned https://t.co/C2cXfVHZyM — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019