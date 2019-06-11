Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise for UFC Fight, Twitter Loves the Move
No one seems to know as to why Justin Bieber wants to take on Tom Cruise, an actor known for doing his own stunts.
Taking to Twitter, the singer challenged Cruise and wrote, "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you don't take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?"
I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019
For the unversed, Dana White is the head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), which is the world’s largest mixed martial arts (MMA) organization. However, no one seems to know as to why the 25-year-old singer wants to take on the 56-year-old actor known for doing his own stunts.
However, as with everything posted online, netizens had a lot to say about the proposed fight.
One user wrote, "I think Tom cruise may be able to mess Bieber up," while another quickly followed it up with, "Dude, I think my 16-year-old daughter might mess Justin Bieber up!"
I think Tom cruise may be able to mess Bieber up— Theodore Buttons (@TheodoreButtonz) June 10, 2019
Dude, I think my 16 year old daughter might mess Justin Bieber up!— AJ Johnson (@ajtarheel) June 10, 2019
An amateur MMA fighter Tony Posnanski also commented, "Tom Cruise was an all-state wrestler in high school and has been training for over thirty years...You can’t eat a burrito correctly...Sit down Biebs."
Tom Cruise was an all state wrestler in high school and has been training for over thirty years...— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 10, 2019
You can’t eat a burrito correctly...
Sit down Biebs.
Another user wrote, "I think he just streamed Top Gun for the 1st time last night, and thinks Tom's 26."
I think he just streamed Top Gun for the 1st time last night, and thinks Tom's 26.— dre nee (@MotownDR) June 10, 2019
Among the hilarious tweets that followed Bieber's challenge was former UFC champion Conor McGregor who cast serious doubt on Tom Cruise's fighting abilities and offered to host this mythical but potentially epic rumble.
If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019
McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.
Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?
Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg
Here's what others tweeted:
Beiber isn't exactly known for its intelligence... I'd compare Beiber to a dog, but I don't want to insult dogs.— Patticus (@GeorgeTheGoose) June 10, 2019
Instead of a fight vs Cruise on PPV, I’d rather watch you try to start a lawnmower...it would be hilarious— Rick Rude (@Rick__Rude) June 10, 2019
Doesn’t matter. Cruise would annihilate him. I’m a bit old than Cruise and not in as good a shape. Haven’t worked out in years. Mostly flabby, but I know for a fact I could walk right through Beiber without breaking a sweat...— Kevin Parkins (@RochNH2014) June 10, 2019
My 6 year old could probably beat Bieber lol— Ｋｉｒｓｔｙ ❤ ＣＭ (@kirstySpencerCM) June 10, 2019
We don’t like your odds, Justin.— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) June 10, 2019
Justin Bieber: fight me— Connor Stone (@stone1492) June 10, 2019
Tom Cruise, looking for human souls to harvest in the name of Scientology: pic.twitter.com/a0LMo6nyU7
Incidentally, a day after the pop star issued the challenge on Twitter, he posted a film clip of the fight scene from Tom Cruise's 1992 film Far And Away with himself photoshopped into it as Tom's opponent. The video shows Elon Musk, Matt Damon and UFC president Dana White in the audience. Bieber on his part captioned the clip, "Damn Tom this didn’t go as planned."
Damn Tom this didn’t go as planned https://t.co/C2cXfVHZyM— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019
