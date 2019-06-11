Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise for UFC Fight, Twitter Loves the Move

No one seems to know as to why Justin Bieber wants to take on Tom Cruise, an actor known for doing his own stunts.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 11, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
Loading...
Justin Bieber on June 9 challenged Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise to a UFC fight.

Taking to Twitter, the singer challenged Cruise and wrote, "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you don't take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?"




For the unversed, Dana White is the head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), which is the world’s largest mixed martial arts (MMA) organization. However, no one seems to know as to why the 25-year-old singer wants to take on the 56-year-old actor known for doing his own stunts.

However, as with everything posted online, netizens had a lot to say about the proposed fight.

One user wrote, "I think Tom cruise may be able to mess Bieber up," while another quickly followed it up with, "Dude, I think my 16-year-old daughter might mess Justin Bieber up!"







An amateur MMA fighter Tony Posnanski also commented, "Tom Cruise was an all-state wrestler in high school and has been training for over thirty years...You can’t eat a burrito correctly...Sit down Biebs."




Another user wrote, "I think he just streamed Top Gun for the 1st time last night, and thinks Tom's 26."




Among the hilarious tweets that followed Bieber's challenge was former UFC champion Conor McGregor who cast serious doubt on Tom Cruise's fighting abilities and offered to host this mythical but potentially epic rumble.




Here's what others tweeted:



















Incidentally, a day after the pop star issued the challenge on Twitter, he posted a film clip of the fight scene from Tom Cruise's 1992 film Far And Away with himself photoshopped into it as Tom's opponent. The video shows Elon Musk, Matt Damon and UFC president Dana White in the audience. Bieber on his part captioned the clip, "Damn Tom this didn’t go as planned."




Read full article
Loading...
