Justin Bieber Confirms Engagement to Hailey Baldwin in Romantic Post: I'll Always Put You First

It’s official.Justin Bieber has confirmed his engagement to American model Hailey Baldwin in a heartfelt post on his Instagram. The Boyfriend singer also hinted at getting married to Baldwin, 21, soon."Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple. Hailey, I am so in love with everything about you," gushed the 24-year-old Canadian pop star in the romantic post that confirmed their engagement.Bieber shared the post alongside an adorable picture of them. In the photograph, the Drop The Mic host can be seen sitting in the lap of her new fiance and kissing his cheek as he blushes.Here's his complete post:Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!Baldwin tweeted minutes after Bieber's post, writing, “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.”The couple got engaged on Saturday evening in the Bahamas during dinner at a local restaurant, according to TMZ.