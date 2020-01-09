Justin Bieber Diagnosed with Lyme Disease, Singer Says Had Rough Years Treating Incurable Disease

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber in his recent Instagram post revealed that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, adding that he was also suffering from a chronic viral infection.

In the long post, the singer pointed out how he has been trolled about his appearance lately, which was a side effect of the disease. The disease affected his skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.

"While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health," the 25-year-old wrote on the social media site.

"These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than eve," he added.

Soon after his post, wishes started to pour in for Bieber, and his friends and fans wished him good health and speedy recovery.

As per BBC, Lyme disease is caused by bacteria carried by some species of ticks - around 13% in the UK are believed to be infected. It's not clear why this happens, hence, there is no agreed treatment of it.

On work front, Bieber, on Christmas eve announced that he will be returning to the music scene in the new year with a new single, an album, a tour and a docuseries.

He is said to start his North American tour on May 14, 2020 in Seattle and will end in New Jersey on September 26. The singer last album was 2015's 'Purpose'.

