Justin Bieber Did InstaLive with Tom Holland, Fans Can't Keep Calm After This Unexpected Crossover

Recently, without any prior notice, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber did an Instagram live session with Spider-Man star Tom Holland. Fans of both celebrities couldn’t believe their eyes when the duo engaged in a candid conversation on social media. Appreciating each other, Bieber thanked Holland for lauding his documentary Justin Bieber: Seasons.

In over three minutes long live session, Bieber and Holland also discussed how they're coping during quarantine. Holland said he has just returned to London after shooting in Berlin, which had to be cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two went on to talk about a reality show, before Bieber decided to take Holland on a mini-tour of his house, showing him his fireplace and the lake in the backyard.

While it was fun to watch their unexpected chat, Holland and Bieber's fans had a meltdown over the internet. Sharing their video, a twitter user wrote, "To all the MCU x Beliebers mutuals, here's Justin Bieber and Tom Holland interacting, to enlighten your day (sic)."

To all the MCU x Beliebers mutuals, here's Justin Bieber and Tom Holland interacting, to enlighten your day.pic.twitter.com/g4fT8uMF7Y — Bijay. (@biebsusmane) March 31, 2020

"WHY WERE TOM HOLLAND AND JUSTIN BIEBER ON AN INSTAGRAM LIVE TOGETHER???? That was so random and I completely didn’t expect to see that (sic)," tweeted a user.

Here's how other users reacted to Bieber and Holland's chat.

Justin Bieber and Tom Holland interacting is one of the good things this quarantine brought pic.twitter.com/MsGQv1kHgX — Bijay. (@biebsusmane) March 31, 2020

mcu: avengers endgame is the most ambitious crossover event in history

justin bieber and tom holland: hold my beer pic.twitter.com/aXSLGPnu7Z — Leena (@bizzlesluf) April 1, 2020

WHY WERE TOM HOLLAND AND JUSTIN BIEBER ON AN INSTAGRAM LIVE TOGETHER???? That was so random and I completely didn’t expect to see that pic.twitter.com/GYTG7SrUPE — Shan // hsmtmts (@ShanSpidey) March 31, 2020

I never knew I needed to see an Instagram live of Tom Holland and Justin Bieber and I’m living for it 🙌🏼 #TomHolland #JustinBieber pic.twitter.com/cCsirolyNi — mireya (@spideyyxholland) March 31, 2020

WERE TOM AND JUSTIN BIEBER LIVE WHILE I WAS SLEEPING? I HATE MY LIFE pic.twitter.com/ZtLtXtw4Cn — ℜᴏsᴇ|🍒 IS SEEING HARRY🍉 (@swanky_holland) April 1, 2020

