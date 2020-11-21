Justin Bieber Discusses India’s Covid Situation with TikToker Riyaz Aly in an Instagram Live

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber conducted a live Instagram session recently. During the discussion, TikTok star Riyaz Aly joined him to interact about the prevalent COVID-19 crisis in India. The Canadian pop sensation joined from his home in the US and discussed situations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic. A video shared on Instagram, on Saturday, gave a glimpse into the interaction.

Justin enquired Riyaz about the present conditions around the situation in the country. “What’s Covid looking like over there?” asked Justin. To this, Riyaz replied, saying, “Covid is still going on. Like, a crazy thing is going on.” The 26-year-old music artist also questioned if people were following and adhering to all the necessary safety protocols. Riyaz replied in the affirmative when he was asked if all the people were wearing masks. “Damn,” exclaimed Justin.

Several fans were excited to see the two stars interacting in the live session. They were quick enough to express their reactions in the comments space under the post. One user wrote, “Without a filter, Riaz looks so chocolaty.” “Omg he is talking to Justin Bieber wahh,” expressed another. A third individual commented, “Just wow scene.”

Justin collaborated with fellow Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes. The track titled Monster debuted recently. This is the maiden collaboration of the two popular song artists. Both the musicians have spoken of the pedestals of fame and pitfalls. Though their approaches are largely distinguished, they focus on their fears of fame and success and confronting demons within. The song is part of Shawn’s upcoming studio album Wonder, releasing on December 4, 2020.

Directed by Colin Tilley, the official music video of Monster is produced by Jack Winter. Justin and Shawn penned the lyrics with Daniel Caesar, Frank Dukes, and Mustafa, the Poet.