1-MIN READ

Justin Bieber Enjoys Day Out With Siblings in Canada Singing His Old Hits

Image: Instagram

Justin Bieber spent a sunny day out with his brother and sisters in Canada, where he is quarantined with his wife Hailey Baldwin.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 12:35 PM IST
Justin Bieber is quarantining in Canada with his family, including his little brother and sisters. The kids recently enjoyed a sunny day while jamming out to one of Bieber's biggest hits.

The Changes singer has been bonding with his brother Jaxon, 10, and sisters Allie, 12, Jazmyn, 11, and Bay, 1, while quarantined in Ontario, Canada along with wife Hailey Baldwin, 23. Bieber, Jaxon, Allie and Jazmyn stepped outside for an afternoon of sunshine and music.

In new posts shared to the pop star's Instagram account on Sunday, they were seen singing, "Don't need these other pretty faces like I need you/And when you're mine, in the world/There's gonna be one less lonely girl."

"'Sup, homie? What are you thinking?" Justin said in another clip to Jaxon, as Jazmyn showed off her amazing somersaults.

The four of them also posed for a sweet selfie, which Justin posted that same afternoon. Rocking a black Harley Davidson hoodie, the Yummy singer looked relaxed and content as he stared into the camera while Jazmyn rested on his shoulder. Jaxon was all-smiles as he posed behind his big brother, as Allie squeezed into the frame on the right.

"Love you lil bro," Justin captioned a second photo of Jaxon posing by a tree in his Drew House jean jacket. In another fun photo, the trio all simultaneously jumped into the air and flashed peace signs while posing on a black tractor.

Love you lil bro

