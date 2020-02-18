Justin Bieber Explains Why He's in No Rush to Have Kids

Pop star Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Baldwin are taking it slow to start a family. The two got married in 2018 and are not interested in rushing to have children, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"(We'll have kids) in due time... (I want to) go on tour, be married, enjoy travelling with just us, build more of our relationship," Bieber said during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

Bieber has recently spoken about the work he is putting into his marriage with Baldwin to make their union the best it can be.

"Being married is so awesome, I'm telling you. But don't get it twisted, marriage is not easy," the 25-year-old said during a Q&A session with fans in London last week, February 11.

He added, "It's something you got to work for (sic). If marriage was easy, everyone would do it really fast. Everyone would just do it."

The couple first met when they were teenagers and became friends through Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Their relationship has been quite rocky from the beginning because while Justin was dating Selena Gomez in their on-again, off-again relationship, Hailey was apparently in love with him throughout the years. Justin and Hailey were officially a couple in 2016 when Justin posted a picture of the two kissing in Barbados. However, this was short-lived as Justin rekindled his romance with Selena again in 2017. At the same time, Hailey made her Met Gala debut with rumoured boyfriend Shawn Mendes. Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin finally got back together on June 2018 and in July, Justin had already proposed to her after a month of their whirlwind romance.

