1-min read

Justin Bieber Flaunts His New Tattoo on Social Media, See Pic

Justin started getting inked at the age of 16 and so far, he has got over 50 permanent designs all over his body. His latest tattoo has got a swallow bird with the word "Forever" inked underneath.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 9, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
Justin Bieber Flaunts His New Tattoo on Social Media, See Pic
Image: Justin Bieber's official Instagram account

Singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are, indeed, ‘Forever’ lovers.

Justin has got a new addition to his tattoo collection and the ‘Sorry’ singer took to Instagram to flaunt it. The newest ink is located on quite a painful spot – the left-hand side of his neck below the music note tattoo. He has got a swallow bird with the word "Forever" inked underneath.

He captioned the Instagram post as, "Forever thanks @_dr_woo_."

Forever thanks @_dr_woo_

Wife Hailey Bieber also has a ‘lover’ tattoo etched in a similar place and Justin’s ‘Forever’ seems to be completing his wife’s tattoo. Hailey had hers inked before their wedding ceremony in September 2019, done by celebrity-favourite artist Dr. Woo.

Justin started getting inked at the age of 16 and so far, he has got over 50 permanent designs all over his body. Most of them cover his arms, chest and there is one even on his face. He has a wide range of patterns on his body, including religious symbols, animals, words and even a tattoo dedicated to his ex Selena Gomez. About the same, Justin had explained to GQ magazine, “This is my ex-girlfriend so I kinda tried to cover her face up with some shading but people still know.”

