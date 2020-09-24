Justin Bieber Follows Tamil Composer GV Prakash on Twitter

Pop star Justin Bieber is now following Tamil composer GV Prakash on Twitter after the release of Prakash’s first international single High and Dry. Prakash’s song was released by renowned music composer AR Rahman and superstar Dhanush on social media on September 17, 2020.

High and Dry ( Lyric Video ) | G.V. Prakash Kumar , Julia Gartha https://t.co/IvmVzGSk8d via @YouTube — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) September 17, 2020

Heard the song and I’m sure it’s gonna get into the billboards . Glad to launch @gvprakash’s first international single High and Dry. All the very best @gvprakash @juliagartha #HighandDry https://t.co/CbG2WLRrti — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) September 17, 2020

Prakash has over 5.7 million followers on Twitter while he follows only 76 social media handles. The new addition to his followers is the Emmy winning singer Bieber. He is followed by over 112 million people on Twitter while he follows 2.96 lac accounts on the micro-blogging website.

Canadian singer Bieber along with American rapper Chance the Rapper has also released his single Holy on September 18, 2020. The song has gained 28th position in the category of Adult Top 40 chart published by the Billboard magazine.

Prakash’s first international single High and Dry, which was released almost a week ago, has gained popularity. The YouTube video of Prakash’s song has more than three lac views so far.

High and Dry featured on the Spotify playlist ‘New Music Friday India’ along with Cardi B’s Me Gusta and Justin Bieber’s Holy. Sharing the news on Twitter, GV Prakash tweeted, “Super happy to be in the top playlists along with my favorites @justinbieber @iamcardib.” He also shared the link to his song available on the music streaming app Spotify.

Super happy to be in the top playlists along with my favorites @justinbieber @iamcardib 👉 here is the Spotify link for #HighandDry https://t.co/3TFt499drr pic.twitter.com/PzcjUJGOnh — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) September 19, 2020

Apart from this playlist, the song has also been included in many other playlists of Spotify. In a tweet, GV Prakash thanked the platform for featuring his song on various playlists available in different countries.

GV Prakash, who is an actor too, will be seen next in Jail. The movie will be directed by Vasanthabalan and features Abarnathi, Radhika Sarathkumar, Prabhakar and others. Prakash will be composing the music of this film. He will also be starring in Aayiram Jenmangal, which is a horror-comedy film directed by Ezhil.