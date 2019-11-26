Justin Bieber Gets His Hair Dyed Candy Pink Months After Wedding with Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber was spotted with his new bright pink hair color and matching sweatpants in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
Image: Instagram
Baby singer Justin Bieber always knows how to stay in the news. Be it through his love life, or his wacky appearances, Bieber ensures all the focus is on him. Bieber has now done something that has left netizens shocked as well as surprised. The Sorry crooner has dyed his hair into a baby pink shade.
He was spotted with his new hair color on Sunday. Bieber was sporting bright pink sweatpants when he was spotted in Beverly Hills.
While it is not clear about the reason that made Bieber change his hair colour, fans have different fan theories to it. Interestingly, the change has come just a few months after Bieber’s marriage to long-time girlfriend and wife Hailey Baldwin.
In fact, he also shared pictures from their South Carolina ceremony to wish Hailey on her birthday a few days ago. Taking it to Instagram, Bieber wrote, “Happy birthday, babes! You make me want to be better every day! The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way. Next season BABIES.”
On the work front, the Sorry singer is currently gearing up to release new music. Recently, he also did a campaign for 20 million likes from followers to release his album early. As known, his upcoming album will be his first one in over four years since the time he released Purpose.
