Justin Bieber Gifts $500k Engagement Ring to Beau Hailey Baldwin
The hit maker of "Baby" wanted something that would gracefully accentuate Baldwin's beautifully shaped hands. He settled on an oval stone that was just exceptional in its length and grace.
(Image: @justinbieber/Instagram)
Los Angeles: Singer Justin Bieber gifted an engagement ring to his fiancé Hailey Baldwin that was worth $ 500,000.
Bieber approached the jeweller Jack Solow, owner of NYC's Solow & Co., to find the perfect engagement ring for his beau Baldwin, reports People.com.
The ring is between 6 to 10 carats. The jeweller was given a "few weeks" to make the piece of jewellery.
Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 21, got engaged in the Bahamas earlier in the month of July.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
