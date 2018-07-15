GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Justin Bieber Gifts $500k Engagement Ring to Beau Hailey Baldwin

The hit maker of "Baby" wanted something that would gracefully accentuate Baldwin's beautifully shaped hands. He settled on an oval stone that was just exceptional in its length and grace.

IANS

Updated:July 15, 2018, 9:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Justin Bieber Gifts $500k Engagement Ring to Beau Hailey Baldwin
(Image: @justinbieber/Instagram)
Los Angeles: Singer Justin Bieber gifted an engagement ring to his fiancé Hailey Baldwin that was worth $ 500,000.

Bieber approached the jeweller Jack Solow, owner of NYC's Solow & Co., to find the perfect engagement ring for his beau Baldwin, reports People.com.

The ring is between 6 to 10 carats. The jeweller was given a "few weeks" to make the piece of jewellery.

The hit maker of "Baby" wanted something that would gracefully accentuate Baldwin's beautifully shaped hands. He settled on an oval stone that was just exceptional in its length and grace.

Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 21, got engaged in the Bahamas earlier in the month of July.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain

Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain

Recommended For You

Photogallery