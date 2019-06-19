Take the pledge to vote

Justin Bieber Gives Money to Homeless Man in Miami, Beliebers Shower Him With Praise

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin were in Miami to attend a religious conference for "people to encounter God, equip the church, and empower the next generation of leaders" where he was spotted doing the generous act.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 19, 2019, 4:09 PM IST
Justin Bieber Gives Money to Homeless Man in Miami, Beliebers Shower Him With Praise
Fans are hailing Justin Bieber's generosity after pictures emerged of him giving money to a homeless man as he was coming out of a convenience store in Miami, Florida. The 25-year-old pop star, who was wearing a hoodie and purple shorts, gave the man at least $20, People magazine reported. The singer then headed to the airport to board a private plane.

Fans of the star, who are called 'Beliebers', were full of praise for the Canadian singer's small act of generosity. "Looks like $40-60 total... that's quite generous if so but if not, at least he gave something to someone less fortunate than himself and giving to the homeless is a very selfless act. more need to follow his example..." wrote one fan.

Here are more tweets of praise for Bieber.

Justin and wife Hailey Baldwin were in Miami to attend a religious conference for "people to encounter God, equip the church, and empower the next generation of leaders," according to Just Jared. The couple hit off at the same conference last year before getting married in September.

The pair are currently in the middle of planning a second wedding around the time of their courthouse marriage anniversary in September, People quoted a source as saying.

