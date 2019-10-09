Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Dance the Night Away in New Post-wedding Pics

After sharing stunning pictures of themselves from their magical wedding night on September 30, Justin Bieber took to social media again on Wednesday to share beautiful moments from his wedding day with Haliey Baldwin.

In the latest images shared by Justin, the two can be seen dancing in each other's arms in the post wedding event. They are surrounded by guests from the evening, yet the couple dance like no one's watching them. We wonder what was Justin and Hailey's dance track?

Another pic shared by Justin shows him doing something with Hailey's feet as the guests stare at their activity. In the pic, Justin is bent forwards and seems to do something with Hailey's sandals, using his mouth. Although its unclear what custom would it be.

Sharing the latest batch of pics from their big night, Justin wrote, "Yeeee."

In fact, Justin also shared a photo from cover of Calvin Klein, featuring the two lovebirds. The pic is all things steamy and romantic.

Check out more pics from Justin and Hailey's second wedding ceremony here:

Justin and Hailey got married in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, again on September 30. The two had previously gotten married in a super-secret ceremony at a courthouse in New York City.

Hailey walked down the aisle in a lace off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve off-white marriage ceremony costume with mermaid-sort skirt and long, sheer veil that featured designer Virgil Abhol’s signature block lettering, reported headlinezpro.com.

Hailey's pictures show her with the veil trailing her featuring the phrase ‘Till Death Do us Part’.

