Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Dance the Night Away in New Post-wedding Pics

While Hailey Baldwin shared stunning pictures of her wedding dress on Tuesday, Justin Bieber posted some more intimate moments from the couple's September 30 wedding.

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2019, 9:25 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Dance the Night Away in New Post-wedding Pics
image of justin bieber, hailey baldwin, courtesy of Instagram

After sharing stunning pictures of themselves from their magical wedding night on September 30, Justin Bieber took to social media again on Wednesday to share beautiful moments from his wedding day with Haliey Baldwin.

Read: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Share New Stunning Pics From Second Wedding

In the latest images shared by Justin, the two can be seen dancing in each other's arms in the post wedding event. They are surrounded by guests from the evening, yet the couple dance like no one's watching them. We wonder what was Justin and Hailey's dance track?

Another pic shared by Justin shows him doing something with Hailey's feet as the guests stare at their activity. In the pic, Justin is bent forwards and seems to do something with Hailey's sandals, using his mouth. Although its unclear what custom would it be.

Also read: Kabir Singh Actress Kiara Advani's Twitter Account Hacked

Sharing the latest batch of pics from their big night, Justin wrote, "Yeeee."

In fact, Justin also shared a photo from cover of Calvin Klein, featuring the two lovebirds. The pic is all things steamy and romantic.

Check out more pics from Justin and Hailey's second wedding ceremony here:

View this post on Instagram

Yeeee

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

View this post on Instagram

@calvinklein @haileybieber #ck50 #mycalvins

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin and Hailey got married in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, again on September 30. The two had previously gotten married in a super-secret ceremony at a courthouse in New York City.

Hailey walked down the aisle in a lace off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve off-white marriage ceremony costume with mermaid-sort skirt and long, sheer veil that featured designer Virgil Abhol’s signature block lettering, reported headlinezpro.com.

Hailey's pictures show her with the veil trailing her featuring the phrase ‘Till Death Do us Part’.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram