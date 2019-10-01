Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Say 'I Do' Again, See Pics And Videos From Their Wedding

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin exchanged vows in a private ceremony in South Carolina on Monday. Check out what went inside the magical evening.

News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2019, 10:44 AM IST
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Say 'I Do' Again, See Pics And Videos From Their Wedding
Image of Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, courtesy of Instagram

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot on Monday, which makes it twice for the couple, who first got married in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse. Earlier, there was speculation that the couple will tie the knot closer to their one year anniversary, that is in September, and now they are officially hitched again.

A people.com report revealed that the lavish wedding ceremony, which took place in the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, was attended by over 154 VIP guests including Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, Scooter Braun, Kim Kardashian and Joan Smalls. The report further revealed that Grammy winner Daniel Caesar also performed in the evening.

Post their marriage, Justin and Hailey even clicked an epic selfie with all the guests, at the door of the chapel.

Read: In Pics: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Host a Lavish South Carolina Wedding Rehearsal Dinner

Some of the pics and videos from Hailey and Justin's marriage were floating around in social media and they look mesmerising, to say the least.

View this post on Instagram

Finally a picture and they look gorgeous

A post shared by HB (@married.jailey) on

View this post on Instagram

Friday night lights 🌅 📸: @jpgriceoz

A post shared by Montage Palmetto Bluff (@montagepalmettobluff) on

View this post on Instagram

Setting up 👅👅 #haileybieber

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@newsbaldwin) on

View this post on Instagram

Going to the chapel

A post shared by David Grutman (@davegrutman) on

Ahead of the wedding, Justin even shared a pic of a watch that he got as a gift. He called it his 'wedding gift'. Sharing the post, Justin wrote, "Got my self a lil wedding gift ... thanks @jadellebh."

View this post on Instagram

SQUAD

A post shared by @ baldwinshots on

View this post on Instagram

GUYS #bieberswedding #haileybieber #haileybaldwin #justinbieber

A post shared by (@trustbaldwins) on

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

