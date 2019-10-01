Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Say 'I Do' Again, See Pics And Videos From Their Wedding

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot on Monday, which makes it twice for the couple, who first got married in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse. Earlier, there was speculation that the couple will tie the knot closer to their one year anniversary, that is in September, and now they are officially hitched again.

A people.com report revealed that the lavish wedding ceremony, which took place in the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, was attended by over 154 VIP guests including Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, Scooter Braun, Kim Kardashian and Joan Smalls. The report further revealed that Grammy winner Daniel Caesar also performed in the evening.

Post their marriage, Justin and Hailey even clicked an epic selfie with all the guests, at the door of the chapel.

Some of the pics and videos from Hailey and Justin's marriage were floating around in social media and they look mesmerising, to say the least.

An outside view of the chapel where Justin and Hailey just got married. pic.twitter.com/H5x2NMUrwi — Bieber-news (@yourbiebernews) October 1, 2019

SONHO! Vídeo da suposta decoração do casamento da Hailey e do Justin 😍 #BieberWedding pic.twitter.com/ZH2MT1I3sR — Portal Baldwin BR 💍 (@portalbaldwin) September 30, 2019

Ahead of the wedding, Justin even shared a pic of a watch that he got as a gift. He called it his 'wedding gift'. Sharing the post, Justin wrote, "Got my self a lil wedding gift ... thanks @jadellebh."

View this post on Instagram SQUAD A post shared by @ baldwinshots on Sep 30, 2019 at 10:05pm PDT

