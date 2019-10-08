Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have shared more pictures from their intimate second wedding on Instagram. Bieber took to social media and wrote, "My bwide (say it out loud even if your a thug it’s cute)."

Beiber and Balwin got married in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, again on September 30. The two had previously gotten married in a super-secret ceremony at a courthouse in New York City.

Hailey walked down the aisle in a lace off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve off-white marriage ceremony costume with mermaid-sort skirt and long, sheer veil that featured designer Virgil Abhol’s signature block lettering, reported headlinezpro.com.

Hailey's pictures show her with the veil trailing her featuring the phrase ‘Till Death Do us Part’

Sharing pics on social media, Hailey wrote, "Last Monday was the most special day of my life."

The couple even showed off their wedding rings in one of the pictures.

Check out new pics from Bieber and Baldwin's marriage here:

About their secretive second marriage, a people.com report had earlier revealed that the lavish wedding ceremony, which took place in the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, was attended by over 154 VIP guests including Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, Scooter Braun, Kim Kardashian and Joan Smalls. The report further revealed that Grammy winner Daniel Caesar also performed in the evening.

