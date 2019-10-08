Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Share New, Stunning Pics From Second Wedding, Singer Says 'Even Thugs Get Married'

Justin and Hailey got married for a second time on September 30. Here are some stunning pics from their big day.

News18.com

Updated:October 8, 2019, 10:57 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Share New, Stunning Pics From Second Wedding, Singer Says 'Even Thugs Get Married'
Image of Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, courtesy of Instagram

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have shared more pictures from their intimate second wedding on Instagram. Bieber took to social media and wrote, "My bwide (say it out loud even if your a thug it’s cute)."

Beiber and Balwin got married in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, again on September 30. The two had previously gotten married in a super-secret ceremony at a courthouse in New York City.

Hailey walked down the aisle in a lace off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve off-white marriage ceremony costume with mermaid-sort skirt and long, sheer veil that featured designer Virgil Abhol’s signature block lettering, reported headlinezpro.com.

Hailey's pictures show her with the veil trailing her featuring the phrase ‘Till Death Do us Part’

Sharing pics on social media, Hailey wrote, "Last Monday was the most special day of my life."

The couple even showed off their wedding rings in one of the pictures.

Check out new pics from Bieber and Baldwin's marriage here:

View this post on Instagram

Even thugz get married

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

View this post on Instagram

9.30.19 ❤️

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on

About their secretive second marriage, a people.com report had earlier revealed that the lavish wedding ceremony, which took place in the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, was attended by over 154 VIP guests including Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, Scooter Braun, Kim Kardashian and Joan Smalls. The report further revealed that Grammy winner Daniel Caesar also performed in the evening.

Read: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Say 'I Do' Again, See Pics And Videos From Their Wedding

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram