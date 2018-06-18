English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Spotted Kissing, Watch Video
They got up, close and personal in a Brooklyn park overlooking the New York City's East River on Saturday.
New York: Singer Justin Bieber and television personality Hailey Baldwin indulged in public display of affection, locking lips at a public park here.
They got up, close and personal in a Brooklyn park overlooking the New York City's East River on Saturday. Later, they crossed the river into lower Manhattan in the evening, and kissed some more in Rockefeller Park, reports tmz.com.
The news of this romance comes after a week of non-stop contact between the former exes.
The couple spent all last weekend together in Miami, before coming here.
#JAILEY SHIPPERS WHERE Y’ALL AT?!— Justin Bieber PH (@JBPhilippines) June 17, 2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spotted kissing in New York City!! pic.twitter.com/5c8Erq7C7m
