Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Spotted Seemingly Arguing Amid Reports Marriage on Rocks

Canadian popstar Justin Bieber and American supermodel Hailey Baldwin looked seemingly upset and frustrated as they appeared to have an argument while hanging out at a park over the weekend.The newlyweds shared a very tense-looking conversation, as they sat in the sunshine at Laguna beach, California, reports dailymail.co.uk.At one point, Justin, who was wearing a black hoodie and red shorts, got up and walked away, even covering his face apparently in despair. Hailey, who was wearing a light grey crop top and dark grey leggings, also looked sad and frustrated at times in the conversation.Justin has been getting help for depression over the past month, which has apparently taken a toll on his new marriage to Hailey, reports Us Weekly."Justin has been very depressed and seeking private counseling and treatment and relying on his faith," an insider told Us Weekly. "He's in Canada and has isolated himself."As for how this tough time has affected his relationship with Hailey, the insider added. Justin's friends "are concerned about his relationship with Hailey," noting that the two "are still having trust issues and a hard time."