English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Spotted Seemingly Arguing Amid Reports Marriage on Rocks
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin appeared to have an argument while hanging out at a park over the weekend.
Image: Instagram/Justin Bieber
Loading...
Canadian popstar Justin Bieber and American supermodel Hailey Baldwin looked seemingly upset and frustrated as they appeared to have an argument while hanging out at a park over the weekend.
The newlyweds shared a very tense-looking conversation, as they sat in the sunshine at Laguna beach, California, reports dailymail.co.uk.
At one point, Justin, who was wearing a black hoodie and red shorts, got up and walked away, even covering his face apparently in despair. Hailey, who was wearing a light grey crop top and dark grey leggings, also looked sad and frustrated at times in the conversation.
Justin has been getting help for depression over the past month, which has apparently taken a toll on his new marriage to Hailey, reports Us Weekly.
“Justin has been very depressed and seeking private counseling and treatment and relying on his faith,” an insider told Us Weekly. “He’s in Canada and has isolated himself."
As for how this tough time has affected his relationship with Hailey, the insider added. Justin’s friends “are concerned about his relationship with Hailey,” noting that the two “are still having trust issues and a hard time.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
The newlyweds shared a very tense-looking conversation, as they sat in the sunshine at Laguna beach, California, reports dailymail.co.uk.
At one point, Justin, who was wearing a black hoodie and red shorts, got up and walked away, even covering his face apparently in despair. Hailey, who was wearing a light grey crop top and dark grey leggings, also looked sad and frustrated at times in the conversation.
Justin has been getting help for depression over the past month, which has apparently taken a toll on his new marriage to Hailey, reports Us Weekly.
“Justin has been very depressed and seeking private counseling and treatment and relying on his faith,” an insider told Us Weekly. “He’s in Canada and has isolated himself."
As for how this tough time has affected his relationship with Hailey, the insider added. Justin’s friends “are concerned about his relationship with Hailey,” noting that the two “are still having trust issues and a hard time.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Modi Biopic Event Cancelled in Wake of Parrikar's Demise, Amit Shah Was to Unveil New Poster
- IPL 2019 | No Tab on Indian Players' Participation in IPL: Kohli
- Ronaldo Rested as Genoa Inflict Juve's First Serie A Defeat
- Apple Watch is Able to Successfully Detect Irregular Heartbeat, Say Results of The Largest Detection Study
- New Zealand Shooting: News Anchor Waleed Aly Delivers Powerful Message After Christchurch Massacre
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results