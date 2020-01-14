Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Step Out for a Morning Hike
Justin and Hailey Bieber recently began their day on a healthy note by stepping out for a morning hike in Los Angeles.
Image: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber/Instagram
The couple appeared to be in high spirits while walking one of the steep hiking trails that surround the California city, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Justin was casually dressed in an oversize hooded sweater and a cut-off shorts while strolling alongside his wife. The singer added to his low-key look with a red baseball cap, while black running shoes completed his look.
Hailey looked equally relaxed in a black hooded top and matching leggings.
The couple were stepping out shortly after Justin revealed he is suffering with Lyme Disease, a bacterial infection that can be passed on to humans by infected ticks.
The "Sorry" hitmaker had revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram post on Wednesday after online trolls claimed he "looks like s**t".
He wrote: "While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s**t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health."
Justin is set to open up about his health battle in his 10-part documentary series, which will be released on January 27 on YouTube.
