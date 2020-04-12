Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Upset Fans by Talking About Privilege Amid COVID-19

While the world suffers through the coronavirus pandemic, the entertainment industry is on a standstill. Celebrities worldwide are under quarantine like most people and it is debatable that their situation cannot be compared to people who have been hit the hardest by the lockdown, meaning poor.

Recently, pop-star Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin went on Instagram Live with friend and model Kendall Jenner to entertain their friends. However, after the Yummy singer went on to talk about their privilege, the three were trolled heavily by fans on social media.

During the live session with Kendall, Justin said that they were the blessed ones of the lot as they were privileged. He then said that they had worked hard for what they had achieved and couldn't be made to feel bad about it.

"How blessed are we to be able to like... a lot of people obviously in this time have a crappy situation. You know, they look at us and obviously, we’ve worked hard for where we’re at, so it’s like, you can’t feel bad for the things that we have. But I think, just us taking that time to acknowledge that there are people who are really crippling is important," Bieber stated, according to a report in Pinkvilla.

This did not go down well with fans on Twitter who heavily critised the comment. While many agreed that Justin had worked hard to be a pop-star, they pointed out that both Baldwin and Jenner were born into uber wealthy, celebrity families. People even brought up Kendall's controversial Pepsi advertisement which was accused of white-washing and downplaying the Black Lives Matter movement.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Absolute worms for brains... unless you're Lady Gaga or Leslie Jordan, if you're a celebrity, PLEASE LOG OFF https://t.co/sgms7SsMcJ — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) April 10, 2020

kendall said hold on let me open up a cold can of pepsi — Ethan Harvey (@ethanharv) April 10, 2020

I hate them so much lmfaoooo and honestly Justin is the only one who can say he worked hard, why the fuck are Hailey and KENDALL, POSTER CHILDS OF NEPOTISM?? agreeing!??? https://t.co/QR1BX9c0QM — vmv (@vanzuelaaa) April 10, 2020

kendall and hailey were born into rich families ofc they were able to get the top modeling jobs, justin worked hard but being an attractive cis white boy def helped.. the privilege reeks ‍♀️ https://t.co/3tkmxwW3vH — zainab ✨ (@cardansrose) April 11, 2020

Justin Bieber’s career started because Usher came across him singing on YouTube. Kendall Jenner’s dad is an Olympian. Hailey Bieber’s dad is a Hollywood star. Get the fuck out of here with being “blessed” and “working hard”https://t.co/pZjCRHu8cx — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) April 10, 2020

Thank god they’re “acknowledging” us. SO GRATEFUL. Suddenly my debts are wiped clear and im no longer unemployed — joshua (@joshcharles_21) April 10, 2020

Kendall Jenner and hailey both had famous parents and did not work for shit and Justin was boosted by somebody who was already famous worldwide none of them did shit https://t.co/91RGSAV1uK — Elaina⛓ (@rowsofbones) April 11, 2020

