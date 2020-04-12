MOVIES

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Upset Fans by Talking About Privilege Amid COVID-19

Star couple Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin recently went on Instagram live with model and family friend Kendall Jenner but were heavily trolled by fans.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 10:31 AM IST
While the world suffers through the coronavirus pandemic, the entertainment industry is on a standstill. Celebrities worldwide are under quarantine like most people and it is debatable that their situation cannot be compared to people who have been hit the hardest by the lockdown, meaning poor.

Recently, pop-star Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin went on Instagram Live with friend and model Kendall Jenner to entertain their friends. However, after the Yummy singer went on to talk about their privilege, the three were trolled heavily by fans on social media.

During the live session with Kendall, Justin said that they were the blessed ones of the lot as they were privileged. He then said that they had worked hard for what they had achieved and couldn't be made to feel bad about it.

"How blessed are we to be able to like... a lot of people obviously in this time have a crappy situation. You know, they look at us and obviously, we’ve worked hard for where we’re at, so it’s like, you can’t feel bad for the things that we have. But I think, just us taking that time to acknowledge that there are people who are really crippling is important," Bieber stated, according to a report in Pinkvilla.

This did not go down well with fans on Twitter who heavily critised the comment. While many agreed that Justin had worked hard to be a pop-star, they pointed out that both Baldwin and Jenner were born into uber wealthy, celebrity families. People even brought up Kendall's controversial Pepsi advertisement which was accused of white-washing and downplaying the Black Lives Matter movement.

Check out some of the tweets below:

