Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's Pup Destroys Their Christmas Tree
Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin's new puppy has tested their holiday spirit by destroying a Christmas tree the pair decorated.
Image: Instagram
Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin's new puppy has tested their holiday spirit by destroying a Christmas tree the pair decorated. The model took to her Instagram Story account on Tuesday to share footage of the pair's pup, Oscar, running through a pile of crushed ornaments and trinkets scattered around the floor.
They shared the photograph on social media and wrote, "Welp". Take a look:
The two adopted the puppy a year ago, calling Oscar their "Christmas baby."
Bieber became engaged to Baldwin in 2018. They had briefly dated from December 2015 to January 2016 before splitting, then reconciled in May 2018. The two reportedly obtained a marriage license in September 2018, leading to reports that they had a civil marriage.
In 2018, Baldwin tweeted that she and Bieber had not yet married, but deleted the tweet afterward. In November 2018, Bieber stated he was married to Baldwin. The couple had an official ceremony in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jofra Archer Had 'Predicted' Joe Denly's 'Drop of the Century' Against New Zealand in 2014
- Major WhatsApp Dark Mode Update: Does Your Phone Run Android 9 or Older OS?
- 'Will Tell My Kids This Man Invented Football': Twitter in Awe of Lionel Messi After Record 6th Ballon d'Or
- Did You Know, You Could Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free
- Hey Alexa, You're the Grinch Who Stole Christmas: AI Assistant Ruins Holiday Surprise