1-min read

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's Pup Destroys Their Christmas Tree

Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin's new puppy has tested their holiday spirit by destroying a Christmas tree the pair decorated.

IANS

Updated:December 4, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's Pup Destroys Their Christmas Tree
Image: Instagram

Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin's new puppy has tested their holiday spirit by destroying a Christmas tree the pair decorated. The model took to her Instagram Story account on Tuesday to share footage of the pair's pup, Oscar, running through a pile of crushed ornaments and trinkets scattered around the floor.

They shared the photograph on social media and wrote, "Welp". Take a look:

21774596-0-image-a-193_1575403639643

21775750-0-image-a-194_1575404452595

21774604-0-image-a-192_1575403575814

The two adopted the puppy a year ago, calling Oscar their "Christmas baby."

Bieber became engaged to Baldwin in 2018. They had briefly dated from December 2015 to January 2016 before splitting, then reconciled in May 2018. The two reportedly obtained a marriage license in September 2018, leading to reports that they had a civil marriage.

In 2018, Baldwin tweeted that she and Bieber had not yet married, but deleted the tweet afterward. In November 2018, Bieber stated he was married to Baldwin. The couple had an official ceremony in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

