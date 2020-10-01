Justin Bieber Has Sweetest Words for Hailey Baldwin on Their 1st Wedding Anniversary

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s alliance is one of the most beautiful unions of the present day. The couple who exchanged ‘I dos’ last year have already enjoyed a year of marital bliss. Yes, it’s been a year for the celebrated couple since they sealed their marriage with a forever kiss.

As the stunning duo mark one year of their wedding, they decided to make the occasion special by sending out tributes smeared with extra love for each other.

Justin shared a monochrome still from their wedding and put out a lengthy meaningful and emotional wish for his ladylove. He wished Mrs. Bieber saying that he feels lucky to be her husband.

Hailey replied to her hubby dearest in the comments saying, "My person."

Hailey put out a sweet and romantic note to wish Justin on the special day in her own way. She too posted a series of black-and-white priceless moments from their white wedding and expressed her wish of living the big day over and over again.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber exchanged heartfelt greetings and rang in their first wedding anniversary.

They knew each other since their teen years. In 2014, they dated for a brief period but parted ways. Justin dated Selena Gomez in the meantime. However, they finally rekindled romance in 2018 and there was no looking back. They secretly got hitched in New York in September of 2018.

The couple celebrated two years together on a low-key date under the sun.

And only in the October of 2019, they hosted a grand ceremony in a South Carolina resort. Therefore, they officialised their marriage for the second time last year. Their wedding was attended by family and close friends, including the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Needless to say, Hailey shares a close friendship with Kendall Jenner.