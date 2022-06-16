Justin Bieber Is 'Getting Better Everyday', His Wife Shares Health Update

Days after Justin Bieber opened up about being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, his wife and model Hailey Bieber has now shared his health update. In a recent interview, Hailey talked about how Justin is getting better every day. During her interaction, Hailey also talked about how she decided to open up about the effects of a mini-stroke that she had in March this year.

When asked about how they have handled their health frights, Hailey told ‘Good Morning America’ that talking about it has helped them in making people understand what they are going through. “I think going through it very publicly, in front of a lot of people, it kind of forces you in a way to just be upfront about what is going on, so that people understand what you’re going through. And I think it opened up a lot of really amazing and important conversations,” she said.

“And I think that the silver lining of it honestly is that it brings us a lot closer, because you’re going through it together, you’re there for each other, you’re supporting each other, and there’s just something that really bonds you through, through these times,” Hailey added.

Justin’s wife also shared his health update and explained how it was ‘a very scary situation’ but is getting better now. “He’s doing really well, he’s getting better every single day. He’s feeling a lot better. And obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he’s going to be totally okay. And I’m just grateful that he’s fine,” she shared.

Just a couple of days back Justin Bieber also took to Instagram to share an update about his health. He talked about how this ‘storm will soon pass’ and wrote, “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has give me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing.”

For the unversed, earlier this month, Justin Bieber revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Back then, he took to social media and dropped a video in which he shared that the right side of his face has been paralysed because of the syndrome.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.