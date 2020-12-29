Justin Bieber Jokes About Sex Life on Social Media, Hailey Baldwin Shuts Him up

Pop star Justin Bieber was recently slammed on social media by his wife Hailey Baldwin when he seemingly made a sex joke mentioning her on social media.

Justin, 26, posted a video of himself singing his new song Lonely. The rendition of the tune made his wife, 24, swoon. “My jaw??? On the floor,” wrote Hailey.

But it didn’t take long for Justin to make a highly sexual joke in his response, writing: “Ur jaw is other places too lets (sic) be honest.”

Hailey, seemingly unimpressed, shut her husband down instantly with her own response. “Omg please go to sleep,” she wrote.

Justin and Hailey had famously revealed that they would not have sex until they were married in 2018 (via).

Recently, Hailey had also clarified that she is not expecting her first child with her husband. Hailey took to her Instagram Story and said she is "not pregnant". According to the model, a publication had intended to report that she is expecting her first child with the singer.

Slamming rumours, she wrote, "So please stop writing false stories from your 'sources' and focus on what's important aka the election."

Hailey and Justin are yet to become parents, but they have discussed having kids.