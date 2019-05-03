Justin Bieber Partners with YouTube For a 'Top Secret' Project to Premiere Next Year

Pop star Justin Bieber has partnered with video streaming website YouTube for a "top secret" project which is set to debut next year. The details about the yet-to-be-titled project have been under wraps.The YouTube project will be somewhat of a homecoming for Bieber because the streaming video site is where he got his start, reports deadline.com. Entrepreneur Scooter Braun discovered the videos of Bieber doing covers of songs.The Sorry hitmaker has not involved himself with a film or TV project. Besides doing double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live in 2013, he was on the big screen in the 3D biopic-concert film Justin Bieber: Never Say Never helmed by Jon M Chu.The announcement of Bieber's project comes after the streaming website announced the renewal of Cobra Kai and Kevin Hart: What The Fit. It "promises to be one of the most talked-about YouTube originals ever," said Robert Kyncl, YouTube's chief business officer, announcing the deal Thursday at its Brandcast event for advertisers. Bieber is one of the most followed celebrities on YouTube, with over 44 million subscribers.The Canadian-born singer started posting homemade videos in 2007, then began uploading covers of songs by artists including Usher, Ne-Yo and Stevie Wonder. That caught the eye of Scooter Braun, who has been Bieber's manager ever since.