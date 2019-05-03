Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Justin Bieber Partners with YouTube For a 'Top Secret' Project to Premiere Next Year

The YouTube project will be somewhat of a homecoming for Justin Bieber because the streaming video site is where he started his career.

IANS

Updated:May 3, 2019, 2:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Justin Bieber Partners with YouTube For a 'Top Secret' Project to Premiere Next Year
Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Pop star Justin Bieber has partnered with video streaming website YouTube for a "top secret" project which is set to debut next year. The details about the yet-to-be-titled project have been under wraps.

The YouTube project will be somewhat of a homecoming for Bieber because the streaming video site is where he got his start, reports deadline.com. Entrepreneur Scooter Braun discovered the videos of Bieber doing covers of songs.

The Sorry hitmaker has not involved himself with a film or TV project. Besides doing double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live in 2013, he was on the big screen in the 3D biopic-concert film Justin Bieber: Never Say Never helmed by Jon M Chu.

The announcement of Bieber's project comes after the streaming website announced the renewal of Cobra Kai and Kevin Hart: What The Fit. It "promises to be one of the most talked-about YouTube originals ever," said Robert Kyncl, YouTube's chief business officer, announcing the deal Thursday at its Brandcast event for advertisers. Bieber is one of the most followed celebrities on YouTube, with over 44 million subscribers.

The Canadian-born singer started posting homemade videos in 2007, then began uploading covers of songs by artists including Usher, Ne-Yo and Stevie Wonder. That caught the eye of Scooter Braun, who has been Bieber's manager ever since.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram