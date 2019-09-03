Justin Bieber Posts Emotional Note on Doing 'Heavy Drugs at 19' and 'Abusing' His Relationships

It is often said that important milestones like marriage change the way a person sees things. This holds true for singer Justin Bieber. The young artist got married in November last year. Going by his latest Instagram post, it seems that he's taking the married life very seriously.

On Tuesday, Bieber shared a long note on his Instagram account. In the caption he stated that he had written it from "my heart". In the note he talked about having to grow up quicker than people his age due to his parents separation as well as being a young celebrity. Bieber talked about the freedom that came along with being popular and rich admitting that he became addicted to drugs and even abused relationships.

This does not come as a surprise as he has been known to be arrested in the past for driving under drug or alcohol influence. He talked about how dangerous it is for a young person to have access to everything adding that now he understands the reasons for age limits for alcohol. He ended the note saying that it has taken him years to bounce back and that he is learning to be a better man as he steps into marriage. Bieber's last few words encouraged people to fight even if the odds are against them.

Well it seems Hailey Baldwin is helping her husband bring out the best in himself. Baldwin and Bieber briefly dated in December 2015 but later split up. During this time Bieber was also having an on and off relationship with Selena Gomez. After splitting from her in March 2018, Bieber and Baldwin got engaged in July 2018. Bieber later confirmed their marriage in November 2018. Cheers to the married couple and hoping that they continue to bring out the best in each other.

