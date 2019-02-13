English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Justin Bieber 'Receiving Treatment' for Depression, Reportedly Struggling With the Idea of Fame
Canadian popstar Justin Bieber is reportedly seeking medical treatment for depression.
Image credits: Instagram
Canadian popstar Justin Bieber is reportedly seeking medical treatment for depression. According to PEOPLE, the 24-year-old singer is "struggling" with mental health issues and getting counselling.
“Justin seems down and tired. He has been struggling a bit,” a source told the publication, adding that it's got nothing to do with his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.
"He is very happy being married to her. It’s just something else that he struggles with mentally. He has good help around him and is receiving some treatment. He seems confident he will feel better soon," the source continued.
Bieber also opened up about his depression in the March issue of US Vogue, which features himself and his supermodel wife on the cover.
"I started really feeling myself too much. 'People love me, I'm the s---,' that's honestly what I thought. I got very arrogant and cocky. I was wearing sunglasses inside. I got really depressed on tour," continued Bieber, who cancelled his 2017 Purpose world tour in 2017, saying, he wanted his "mind heart and soul to be sustainable."
"I haven't talked about this, and I'm still processing so much stuff that I haven't talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time," he told Vogue.
Another source, who has spent time with Bieber over the years, told PEOPLE that the singer is “emotional and struggles a lot with the idea of fame.”
Baldwin and Bieber got married in September at the New York City courthouse last year. Later, Bieber posted a photo of him and Baldwin with a simple caption making their marital status official: "My wife is awesome."
