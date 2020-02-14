Justin Bieber Releases Album Changes, Talks About Marriage, Growth and Sex

It has been five years since Justin Bieber dropped his studio-album, making his fans wait for so long. However, the wait seemed to get over when Justin announced on January 28 about his upcoming studio album.

My new album #Changes out Feb 14. Pre-order and get the new track with my friend @kehlani ‘Get Me’ now https://t.co/ovrdEhwGGn pic.twitter.com/yVKOihI4HC — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 28, 2020

On February 14, Valentine’s Day, the singer released his fifth album, titled Changes. A follow-up to Justin’s 2015-release Purpose, Changes is all about all things that had happened in Justin’s life during the past five years. The singer has announced the release with a simple message, writing, “#CHANGESOUTNOW”

One of the most important changes in the Baby crooner is his marriage to Hailey Baldwin. In the new 17-song collection, Justin opens it with the track All Around Me, which talks about unconditional love.

Interestingly, the album Changes introduces fun collaborations with Quavo, Kehlani, Lil Dicky, and Post Malone. Some of the other songs from the album include Habitual, Yummy, Come Around Me, Take It Out On Me and Forever.

You can listen to the entire album here:

Back in December, Justin released a teaser video, talking about his album Changes. “I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I'm at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it,” he said.

The singer added, “We all have different stories; I'm just excited to share mine. It’s the music that I've loved the most of anything I've done.”

