Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Justin Bieber Releases Inspiring Video Intentions Featuring Quavo

Intentions is the third number from the album, after Yummy and Get Me. In the music video, Beiber attempts to shed light on some real-life heroes.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 7, 2020, 8:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Justin Bieber Releases Inspiring Video Intentions Featuring Quavo
Intentions is the third number from the album, after Yummy and Get Me. In the music video, Beiber attempts to shed light on some real-life heroes.

Justin Bieber is back with his fifth studio album Changes, which is releasing on Valentine's Day. On February 7, the 26-year-old vocalist dropped a new song, called Intentions, for which he has collaborated with Quavo, a member of the hip-hop band Migos.

Intentions is the third number from the album, after Yummy and Get Me. In the music video, Beiber attempts to shed light on some real-life heroes. It focuses on three women who "graduated" from Alexandria House's transitional housing program. Alexandria House is a non-profit organization based in Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram

#INTENTIONS OUT NOW. @quavohuncho

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

The Baby hitmaker has created a fund with Quavo to support housing charity for women and children. The Intentions Fund pledged $200,000 for the cause, Rolling Stone reported.

The women share their life stories in the video directed by Michael Ratner.

Watch the video here:

Bieber is expected to perform at Saturday Night Live over the weekend. The SNL episode will be hosted by RuPaul, Drag Icon.

Justin Bieber announced his Changes Tour starting from May 14 in Seattle at the CenturyLink Field. Celebrated music artists Jaden Smith and Kehlani will accompany him for the tour.

Bieber’s 10- part documentary series titled Seasons, premiered on January 27. It shares insights about his career and gives an in-depth understanding on his musical conception procedure.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram