Justin Bieber Releases Inspiring Video Intentions Featuring Quavo
Justin Bieber is back with his fifth studio album Changes, which is releasing on Valentine's Day. On February 7, the 26-year-old vocalist dropped a new song, called Intentions, for which he has collaborated with Quavo, a member of the hip-hop band Migos.
Intentions is the third number from the album, after Yummy and Get Me. In the music video, Beiber attempts to shed light on some real-life heroes. It focuses on three women who "graduated" from Alexandria House's transitional housing program. Alexandria House is a non-profit organization based in Los Angeles.
The Baby hitmaker has created a fund with Quavo to support housing charity for women and children. The Intentions Fund pledged $200,000 for the cause, Rolling Stone reported.
The women share their life stories in the video directed by Michael Ratner.
Watch the video here:
Bieber is expected to perform at Saturday Night Live over the weekend. The SNL episode will be hosted by RuPaul, Drag Icon.
Justin Bieber announced his Changes Tour starting from May 14 in Seattle at the CenturyLink Field. Celebrated music artists Jaden Smith and Kehlani will accompany him for the tour.
Bieber’s 10- part documentary series titled Seasons, premiered on January 27. It shares insights about his career and gives an in-depth understanding on his musical conception procedure.
