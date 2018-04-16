GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Justin Bieber Saves Woman From Attacker at Coachella Party

According to the guests, Bieber grabbed a drugged-up man and held him up against a wall after spotting him grabbing a woman by the throat.

IANS

Updated:April 16, 2018, 4:09 PM IST
Image: Justin Bieber's official Instagram account

Los Angeles: Singer Justin Bieber rescued a fellow party guest at actor Patrick Schwarzenegger's Coachella party during a fight.

According to the guests, Bieber grabbed a drugged-up man and held him up against a wall after spotting him grabbing a woman by the throat, reports tmz.com.

The singer was at the party with a friend on April 14 when the unnamed attacker, who appeared to be on drugs, attacked a woman.

Bieber and his friend stepped in and tried to convince the man to stop. But when he didn't, the singer hit the man in the face and pushed him against a wall.

Security then forced the guy out of the party. He was later arrested, according to outlet, for causing a scene outside the bash as he started chasing an SUV he believed was Bieber's.

