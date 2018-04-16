English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Justin Bieber Saves Woman From Attacker at Coachella Party
According to the guests, Bieber grabbed a drugged-up man and held him up against a wall after spotting him grabbing a woman by the throat.
Image: Justin Bieber's official Instagram account
Los Angeles: Singer Justin Bieber rescued a fellow party guest at actor Patrick Schwarzenegger's Coachella party during a fight.
According to the guests, Bieber grabbed a drugged-up man and held him up against a wall after spotting him grabbing a woman by the throat, reports tmz.com.
The singer was at the party with a friend on April 14 when the unnamed attacker, who appeared to be on drugs, attacked a woman.
Bieber and his friend stepped in and tried to convince the man to stop. But when he didn't, the singer hit the man in the face and pushed him against a wall.
Security then forced the guy out of the party. He was later arrested, according to outlet, for causing a scene outside the bash as he started chasing an SUV he believed was Bieber's.
| Edited by:
