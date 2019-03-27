Justin Bieber Says Family and Health More Important, Puts Music on Hold
In a lengthy Instagram post, singer-songwriter Justin Bieber said that he is putting new music on hold while he struggles with “deep rooted issues”.
Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber. (Image: Reuters)
“I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” the Canadian singer wrote on Monday. Bieber’s posting follows an admission on Instagram earlier this month that he had been “struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.”
The Sorry singer, who shot to fame as a baby-faced 15 year-old, married model Hailey Baldwin last September in a New York civil ceremony. They have no children.
In 2017 he abruptly pulled out of his Purpose world tour, citing the need for rest.
Bieber has not released an album since 2015’s Purpose although he came out with single No Brainer in July 2018 with DJ Khaled and other artists, and a remix of Spanish language global hit Despacito in 2017 with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.
So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).
