Justin Bieber Shares Pics From His Joint Baptism With Wife Hailey Baldwin, Calls It 'Special'

Singer Justin Bieber revealed that he was baptised with his wife Hailey Baldwin and shared several photos of the religious rite on Instagram. Sharing a series of pictures from the day, Justin revealed how special the day was for him.

“The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together! This was one of the most special moments of my life. Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family,” he wrote.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen holding hands as they're submerged underwater.

He also shared images of him sitting on a yacht with Judah Smith, which seems to have been clicked moments after the baptism ceremony.

Justin and Hailey got married in a secret courthouse ceremony in New York in September 2018. Later, they celebrated the wedding day with friends and family in a religious wedding ceremony in South Carolina in September 2019.

Religion has always been a huge part of Bieber and Baldwin's relationship. The pair first met as children in 2009 but reconnected during a service for the Hillsong Church in New York City several years later. “The way I look at God and my relationship with Jesus is I'm not trying to earn God's love by doing good things,” Justin earlier told Billboard.