Justin Bieber Shaves off Controversial Dreadlocks Following Backlash for 'Cultural Appropriation'

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has shaved off his dreadlocks after he faced criticism for ‘cultural appropriation’. Last month, the 27-year-old posted a few pictures on his Instagram handle where he has seen sporting dreadlocks. The pictures were criticised by a few people on social media who accused the singer of appropriating the Rastafarianism culture that considers dreadlocks as a spiritual symbol.

On Sunday, the singer posted a picture with his wife and model Hailey Bieber where he was seen in a buzz cut. Captioning the post, Justin described the picture as a happy Sunday. Many followers and fans noticed Justin’s new shaved haircut and hailed 2021 summer as the buzzcut season.

Justin’s dreadlocks were also under the scanner for it appropriated the Black culture. Those who were offended by the singer’s former hairstyle mentioned that dreadlocks are associated with the culture of black people. Hence, when a white man sports the hairstyle, it is considered offensive and disrespectful. A few netizens also found it more offensive because this was the second time Justin was sporting dreadlocks. The singer had earlier worn the hairstyle in 2016, and even then, he was criticised for appropriating Black culture.

Maybe if Justin Bieber went back to being pre-2017 hot again we could let his cultural appropriation slide just ONE more time… but he ain’t hot any more… so unfortunately he has to understand that his appropriation will no longer be tolerated @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/rcs9bwLAAc— j (@dullspiderwebs) April 25, 2021

I still cringe at my pre-sobriety choices. Especially having locks in my hair as it’s cultural appropriation & offensive. I was 20 when I cut them off forever (2014). I don’t understand how Bieber had them once (2016), got called out & now has them again…we are the same age‍♂️— Ryan Cassata (@ROCassataMusic) April 25, 2021

Editor of Black Beauty and Hair Magazine stated that people of colour were annoyed with Justin because of how casually he could wear locks. This is seen as not respecting the origins of the style because a few Black people still face hair discrimination and stigma for their hair choice.

However, there were a few fans who came out in support of the singer and said that he can wear his hair the way he wants.

Listen @justinbieber I don’t care how long I’ve liked you, this is cultural appropriation and I don’t like it. As a black woman, this is totally offensive and disrespectful. Cut your hair or fix it, the fact that it is 2021 and people are still appropriating black people is gross— Dom | 1/3 of Dèni (@jadorehyungwon) April 26, 2021

Justin has also extended his support to the Black Lives Matter movement. Last month, the singer had posted a picture of Ma’Khia Bryant, the 16-year-old teenager who was shot dead by American police in Ohio.

Justin wrote that it felt unreal how police brutality against African Americans is the norm in the US.

