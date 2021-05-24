movies

Justin Bieber Shaves off Controversial Dreadlocks Following Backlash for 'Cultural Appropriation'
2-MIN READ

Justin Bieber Shaves off Controversial Dreadlocks Following Backlash for 'Cultural Appropriation'

Justin Bieber posted a picture of him, with shaved dreadlocks. (Credit: Instagram)

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has shaved off his dreadlocks after he faced criticism for ‘cultural appropriation’.

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has shaved off his dreadlocks after he faced criticism for ‘cultural appropriation’. Last month, the 27-year-old posted a few pictures on his Instagram handle where he has seen sporting dreadlocks. The pictures were criticised by a few people on social media who accused the singer of appropriating the Rastafarianism culture that considers dreadlocks as a spiritual symbol.

On Sunday, the singer posted a picture with his wife and model Hailey Bieber where he was seen in a buzz cut. Captioning the post, Justin described the picture as a happy Sunday. Many followers and fans noticed Justin’s new shaved haircut and hailed 2021 summer as the buzzcut season.

Justin’s dreadlocks were also under the scanner for it appropriated the Black culture. Those who were offended by the singer’s former hairstyle mentioned that dreadlocks are associated with the culture of black people. Hence, when a white man sports the hairstyle, it is considered offensive and disrespectful. A few netizens also found it more offensive because this was the second time Justin was sporting dreadlocks. The singer had earlier worn the hairstyle in 2016, and even then, he was criticised for appropriating Black culture.

Editor of Black Beauty and Hair Magazine stated that people of colour were annoyed with Justin because of how casually he could wear locks. This is seen as not respecting the origins of the style because a few Black people still face hair discrimination and stigma for their hair choice.

However, there were a few fans who came out in support of the singer and said that he can wear his hair the way he wants.

Justin has also extended his support to the Black Lives Matter movement. Last month, the singer had posted a picture of Ma’Khia Bryant, the 16-year-old teenager who was shot dead by American police in Ohio.

Justin wrote that it felt unreal how police brutality against African Americans is the norm in the US.

first published:May 24, 2021, 17:32 IST