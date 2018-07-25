Justin Bieber Shuts Down Paparazzo for Asking If Hailey Baldwin is Pregnant; Watch Video
The 24-year-old singer was leaving a Beverly Hills coffee shop when the photographer hit Bieber with an ill-intentioned question.
Instagram/Justin Bieber
The 24-year-old singer was leaving a coffee shop when the photographer hit Bieber with an ill-intentioned question, “'Is Hailey pregnant right now?' You stated about you guys (being) a family so everybody was thinking that she might be pregnant. Can you speak on that?”
“'What’s your deal bro?' You seem too normal to be doing this job. I just don’t understand why you gotta try to get a rise, you know what I’m saying? Bieber retorted.
Watch the video here:
Bieber and Baldwin reportedly got engaged on July 7 during their trip to the Bahamas. The Sorry hitmaker confirmed the news of their engagement on Instagram on July 10.
"My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!" Justin gushed in his lengthy confirmation post. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else," he had written.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
