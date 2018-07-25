Justin Bieber Shuts Down Paparazzo for Asking If Hailey Baldwin is Pregnant; Watch Video

It's just been a few days since Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have gotten engaged, and rumours of the model being pregnant is already doing the rounds. But, Bieber has finally put an end to all speculations when a paparazzo questioned him about the same this weekend.The 24-year-old singer was leaving a coffee shop when the photographer hit Bieber with an ill-intentioned question, “'Is Hailey pregnant right now?' You stated about you guys (being) a family so everybody was thinking that she might be pregnant. Can you speak on that?”“'What’s your deal bro?' You seem too normal to be doing this job. I just don’t understand why you gotta try to get a rise, you know what I’m saying? Bieber retorted.Watch the video here:Bieber and Baldwin reportedly got engaged on July 7 during their trip to the Bahamas. The Sorry hitmaker confirmed the news of their engagement on Instagram on July 10."My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!" Justin gushed in his lengthy confirmation post. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else," he had written.