Justin Bieber Smitten With Wife Hailey Bieber's Red Carpet Looks, Calls Her 'Queen'

Justin Bieber is enamoured by his wife Hailey’s red carpet look. The singer shared a glimpse of her recent appearance on Elle`s 2021 Women in Hollywood. In the photo, Hailey is posing in a super sophisticated calf-length number. The black dress featured structured shoulders, a pocket, a silver button and a dapper touch in the form of a sailor collar. The dress also came with a cut-out section which helped Hailey flash her well-toned abs. For the bottom, she opted for a closely tailored skirt that had pleats at the top and a broad waistband. The 24-year-old model paired the ensemble with chic black pumps and wore an anklet. She rocked the small gold hoop earrings and more jewelry from Tiffany. Finally, she styled her hair in a side part, curled for an Old Hollywood-esque look. In the beauty department, Hailey went for a soft glam look, including a bronzed eye and a peachy lip. Justin was evidently smitten by Hailey’s gorgeous look for the 27th Annual Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration.

Sharing the picture, he wrote on Instagram, "Umm… work queen," followed it with a string of smiling face and heart emojis.

Hailey’s sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow replied in the comments saying, “Iconic.” Hailey was spotted leaving The Nice Guy with Justin trailing behind on Monday. They reached the nightspot after Hailey graced the red carpet at Dolby Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Recently, she opened up about her marriage in an episode of the podcast 4D with Demi Lovato. Hailey addressed many false rumours that suggest Justin doesn’t treat her well. “I have my low days where I'm like, 'This is too much and all the things people are saying, I can't take it today.' Again, he'll come in and be like, 'Well, the truth is that you're good, you're secure and you're loved and all of your friends love you and your family loves you and I love you,'" she said during the interview.

