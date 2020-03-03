Justin Bieber Snuggling with Her 'Goo Goo' Hailey Baldwin Makes a Pretty Pic

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have had their shares of ups and downs. Being in an on and off relationship since 2014, the two tied the knot in September 2018 and had a second wedding ceremony in South Carolina a year later.

Ever since they got hitched, the celebrity couple has been going strong and often shares PDA moments on social media. The Sorry hitmaker shared a picture with the 23-year-old model as they snuggle comfortably on a couch. Calling her 'Goo Goo', Bieber shared another picture where he is seen whispering something into his wife's ear.

Take a look at the pictures:

Baldwin is too at par with Bieber when it comes to social media PDA. Bieber turned 26 on March 1 and his wife celebrated the day with an adorable Instagram post.

Sunday, she shared a series of throwback pictures in which the couple can be seen sharing kisses on multiple occasions. She posted three pictures taken during their wedding and two other images that were shot before the two got hitched.

“Happy birthday best friend. Thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day... I love you (sic),” she captioned the post.

On the occasion of his birthday, Justin too posted an image on social media of him kissing Hailey. “Your my birthday gift bubba (sic),” he wrote in the caption.

