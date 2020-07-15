Justin Bieber 'Still Can't Believe' Wife Hailey Chose Him as Her Life Partner

It's been almost two years since Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin, but the pop star made it clear on his Instagram on Tuesday that he still has those newlywed feelings for her.

"I still can't believe u chose me @haileybieber!!" wrote the 26-year-old singer, who posed for pictures with Hailey in his lap. He is shirtless in the photos, wearing a pair of yellow shorts by his clothing brand Drew as he sat in a striped lawn chair located in the couple's spacious backyard.

Hailey appears to be wearing a tie-dyed mini dress with her hair tied in a messy bun as she poses on Bieber's lap.

The couple returned to their home in Los Angeles last month, after having spent a major part of their quarantine in Canada.

On Monday, Justin appeared to be missing his other 'fam,' which includes friends Jaden Smith, 22, Willow Smith, 19, and actor Moisés Arias, 26. She shared a throwback photo which showed Justin and Hailey posed with their friends as they enjoyed a sunset hangout at the beach.

Despite their extremely private wedding, Justin and Hailey are quite open about their married life on social media. During the lockdown period, they even shot several TikTok videos together which went viral on the Internet.