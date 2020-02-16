Take the pledge to vote

Justin Bieber Tearfully Talks About 'Protecting' Billie Eilish

Eilish, who made history at the Grammy Awards 2020 by becoming the youngest person ever to win the four main categories, shared a clip of Bieber's emotional interview.

IANS

Updated:February 16, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
Justin Bieber Tearfully Talks About 'Protecting' Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish (L), Justin Bieber

Singer Justin Bieber got emotional while saying that he wants to "protect" young singer Billie Eilish as she continues to climb up the success ladder.

"Let her do her thing and if she ever needs me, I'm gonna be here for her," said Bieber during an interview with Zane Lowe, reports people.com.

"But yeah, just protecting the moment because people take for granted encounters," the singer added as he began to cry.

"Yeah, so, yeah, I just want to protect her," he continued. "I don't want her to lose it. I don't want her to go through anything I went through. I don't wish that upon anybody. If she ever needs me I'm just a call away."

Eilish, who made history at the Grammy Awards 2020 by becoming the youngest person ever to win the four main categories (she won five in total), shared a clip of Bieber's emotional interview on her Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram

stream changes

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

The Bad guy singer also posted a throwback photo of herself wearing a Justin Bieber T-shirt, and showed off her room at the time, with posters of the Baby hitmaker.

"Stream changes," Eilish wrote, referring to Bieber's new album Changes.

Bieber commented on the post, writing: "Love you!", while his wife Hailey Baldwin also commented with a heart emoji.

In his recent 10-part YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, the singer opened up about his inner demons and his battle with addiction.

"It feels good to share, to be honest," he said in the fifth installment of the series. "I don't think I was ready or mature enough to even take responsibility and really mean it."

