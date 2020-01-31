Justin Bieber Unfazed by Social Media Flak Over His Moustache
Justin Bieber decided to fire back at haters by uploading a new selfie on social media that offers a closer, clearer view at his new look.
Justin Bieber
Pop singer Justin Bieber is not bothered by the criticism over his moustache.
Bieber decided to fire back at haters by uploading a new Instagram selfie that offers a closer, clearer view at his new look, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Along with the white-and-black post, he wrote: "My stash my life deal with it."
He additionally made use of his Instagram Story handle to share a series of his "stash life" images and screenshots of his friends who also sport a similar style.
Bieber's Thursday post was quick to gain support from some of the people close to him.
His wife Hailey Baldwin wrote: "Cute buggggggg".
Bieber's manager manager Scooter Braun simply referred to him as "Young Tom Selleck."
Chance The Rapper commented: "Let the handlebars grow in."
This was not the first time Bieber tried to grow his moustache. Back in May 2018, he shared a selfie of him with barely visible moustache and medium length hair which was down past his ears.
-
