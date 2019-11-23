Justin Bieber Wishes Hailey Baldwin Happy Birthday, Hopes for Babies Next Year

Popular American model Hailey Rhode Bieber celebrated her birthday on November 22. Hailey joined the fashion industry at the age of 17 and soon earned a name for herself with her fashion sense and confidence. She also racked up an impressive social media follower, with over 23 million followers now.

She has been named in several tabloids because of her work, and most importantly, because of her relationship with singer and now husband, Justin Bieber. Interestingly, Hailey was introduced to Justin by her actor father Stephen Baldwin in 2009.

As she celebrated her 23 birthday, probably with Bieber, the latter's post on Instagram has raised speculations about the couple having babies sooner than later as he wrote on Instagram, "next season babies", accompanied with baby emoticons.

His full caption read: "Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way; next season BABIES (sic)."

Check out the post below:

Bieber and Balwin got married in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, for a second time on September 30. The two had previously gotten married in a super-secret ceremony at a courthouse in New York City.

Baldwin walked down the aisle in a lace off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve off-white marriage ceremony costume with mermaid-sort skirt and long, sheer veil that featured designer Virgil Abhol’s signature block lettering.

