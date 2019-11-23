Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Justin Bieber Wishes Hailey Baldwin Happy Birthday, Hopes for Babies Next Year

Hailey Baldwin's birthday on November 22 must have been a happy affair. Husband Justin Bieber expressed his wish to have babies with her in his latest Insta post.

News18.com

Updated:November 23, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Justin Bieber Wishes Hailey Baldwin Happy Birthday, Hopes for Babies Next Year
Image: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber/Instagram

Popular American model Hailey Rhode Bieber celebrated her birthday on November 22. Hailey joined the fashion industry at the age of 17 and soon earned a name for herself with her fashion sense and confidence. She also racked up an impressive social media follower, with over 23 million followers now.

She has been named in several tabloids because of her work, and most importantly, because of her relationship with singer and now husband, Justin Bieber. Interestingly, Hailey was introduced to Justin by her actor father Stephen Baldwin in 2009.

As she celebrated her 23 birthday, probably with Bieber, the latter's post on Instagram has raised speculations about the couple having babies sooner than later as he wrote on Instagram, "next season babies", accompanied with baby emoticons.

His full caption read: "Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way; next season BABIES (sic)."

Check out the post below:

Bieber and Balwin got married in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, for a second time on September 30. The two had previously gotten married in a super-secret ceremony at a courthouse in New York City.

Baldwin walked down the aisle in a lace off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve off-white marriage ceremony costume with mermaid-sort skirt and long, sheer veil that featured designer Virgil Abhol’s signature block lettering.

Read: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Share New Stunning Pics From Second Wedding, Singer Says 'Even Thugs Get Married'

Also read: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Dance the Night Away in New Post-wedding Pics

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram