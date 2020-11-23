Justin Bieber's Birthday Wish for Hailey Baldwin is All About Love

Justin Bieber has shared a mushy social media post for wife Hailey Baldwin on the occasion of latter's birthday. Justin shared a series of pictures of his lovely partner and expressed is eternal love for her.

Justin wrote in the caption, "My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can’t believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY (sic)."

Justin also performed at the American Music Awards 2020, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall, London. He and Shawn Mendes kicked off the AMAs with a performance of their new duet Monster. The performance began with a stripped-down Justin singing his recent hit Lonely, with songwriter-producer Benny Blanco on piano, and Holy, where background dancers wearing masks joined him.

