Justin Bieber's Changes, Selena Gomez's Rare, BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 on BillBoard's 50 Best Albums of 2020

Billboard has released their staff-picked list of of 50 Best Albums of 2020. Justin Bieber's Changes, Selena Gomez's Rare and BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 were among the albums that found a spot on the list.

"These albums have distracted, they've confronted, they've enlightened, they've provided valuable solace and much-needed catharsis. They haven't made the world outside a less scary place, but in their own small but significant ways, they've helped fortify us to face it day after day after day," the music magazine said of their staff's selection.

Changes marked Bieber's 7th No. 1 album on Billboard 200. Billboard stated that the album was "at peace to be concerned with collecting No. 1 hits the way that Purpose did." Moreover, JB did a lot of growing up over the years with Changes being the perfect evidence of the same as well as a love letter to his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Gomez's Rare was her third No.1 album on Billboard 200 with Lose You To Love Me securing the 27-year-old singer her first #1 on Billboard Hot 100. Billboard said Rare is "as diaristic as it's danceable" and appreciated how Gomez was willing to take artistic risks in her musical career.

K-Pop stars BTS's most successful album to date, Map of the Soul: 7 is their fourth No.1 album on Billboard 200 and scored them their highest Billboard Hot 100 entry at #8 with the lead single, On. The magazine noted it was not only their best-performing album to date but their strongest and widest set as well.

Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia, Halsey's Manic and Lady Gaga's Chromatica are also on the list.

Here's full list, presented alphabetically, of the Billboard staff's 50 favorite albums of 2020 so far: The 50 Best Albums of 2020 (So Far): Staff Picks