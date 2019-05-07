English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Justin Bieber's Laptop Has an Angelina Jolie Sticker on it, See Here
Justin Bieber was spotted leaving a church with a laptop that had Angelina Jolie's high school photo on the back.
Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram
Pop-culture sensation Justin Bieber walks around with Angelina Jolie on his laptop. Bieber was spotted recently with his personal laptop that had a photo of Jolie, from her high school days, on it. Shutterbugs clicked Bieber, as he left a church with wife Hailey Baldwin in New York, and that is when the photo on his laptop popped up.
Bieber was dressed in a white hoodie that was sold off by Kanye West during Coachella 2019, which he teamed up with light blue distressed denims. He also held a laptop that was graced by a mug shot of Jolie from her Beverly Hills High School days. The laptop had another sticker, which read 'Trouble.' See here:
On the work front, Bieber has not released a studio album since 2015's Purpose. However, he has hinted at a musical collaboration with Ed Sheeran in social media posts over the last few days. First, he posted a photo with Sheeran over the weekend.
In a recent post, he wrote, "Check my Instagram story. It’s happening. #friday." (sic)
His Instagram story is filled with pictures of the two singers and an i-tunes recording. If his cryptic hints are anything to go by, something may release this Friday.
.@justinbieber wearing #SundayService merch. Peep the young Angelina Jolie sticker on the laptop too. pic.twitter.com/oEJ1wYCoag— Looklive (@Looklive) May 6, 2019
April 30, 2019
Check my Instagram story. It’s happening. #friday— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 6, 2019
