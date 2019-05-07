Take the pledge to vote

Justin Bieber's Laptop Has an Angelina Jolie Sticker on it, See Here

Justin Bieber was spotted leaving a church with a laptop that had Angelina Jolie's high school photo on the back.

May 7, 2019
Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram
Pop-culture sensation Justin Bieber walks around with Angelina Jolie on his laptop. Bieber was spotted recently with his personal laptop that had a photo of Jolie, from her high school days, on it. Shutterbugs clicked Bieber, as he left a church with wife Hailey Baldwin in New York, and that is when the photo on his laptop popped up.

Bieber was dressed in a white hoodie that was sold off by Kanye West during Coachella 2019, which he teamed up with light blue distressed denims. He also held a laptop that was graced by a mug shot of Jolie from her Beverly Hills High School days. The laptop had another sticker, which read 'Trouble.' See here:




On the work front, Bieber has not released a studio album since 2015's Purpose. However, he has hinted at a musical collaboration with Ed Sheeran in social media posts over the last few days. First, he posted a photo with Sheeran over the weekend.




In a recent post, he wrote, "Check my Instagram story. It’s happening. #friday." (sic)




His Instagram story is filled with pictures of the two singers and an i-tunes recording. If his cryptic hints are anything to go by, something may release this Friday.

