1-min read

Justin Bieber’s Limo Van Meets with an Accident on His Way to Church with Hailey Baldwin

The minor accident took place between Justin Bieber’s limo van and a white Hyundai Sonata.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 7, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
Justin Bieber’s Limo Van Meets with an Accident on His Way to Church with Hailey Baldwin
Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber. (Image: Reuters)
Justin Bieber got into a minor car accident on Wednesday, June 6 in Los Angeles. The Baby singer met with an accident while he was on his way to Church with wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. According to a news report by TMZ, the 25-year-old musician was inside of a black limo van at the time of the accident. However, the limo van was not being driven by Bieber himself, but by a personal driver hired by him.

The minor accident took place between Bieber’s limo van and a white Hyundai Sonata. While the photos show the limo van’s side panel close to the back end of the Hyundai Sonata car, suggesting light damage, no one has been reported hurt in the accident.

While TMZ has reported that there has been nothing more than a scratch on the Hyundai Sonata car, Justin’s limo van had probably suffered a dent. While it’s still not unknown who hit whose car, the police are busy investigating the issue.

Incidentally, actor and comedian Tracy Morgan also had through a similar experience on Tuesday when his newly purchased Bugatti ran into an accident. It was just 15-minutes that he purchased a $2 million worth Bugatti, when the ultra-expensive car got involved in a crash.

On the work front, while Justin Bieber’s latest album was ‘I Don’t Care’, where he collaborated with Ed Sheeran, the 25-year-old has now teamed up with Gucci Mane for a brand new collaboration ‘Love Thru The Computer.’

