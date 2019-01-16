English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Justin Bieber's Mother Raves Over Son's Wife Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber‘s mother Pattie Mallette shared a sweet selfie of herself with Baldwin, 21.
Pattie Mallette posted this picture on Instagram.
Pop star Justin Bieber's mother raved over her son's new wife Hailey Baldwin in an adorable selfie.
On Tuesday, Bieber‘s mother Pattie Mallette shared a sweet selfie of herself with Baldwin, 21.
"What a gift!" Mallette, 43, wrote adding a heart-eyed emoji.
In the shot, Baldwin can be seen planting a kiss on Mallette's cheek
"Love you," Baldwin, who secretly married Bieber, 24, at a New York City courthouse in September, commented on the post.
Earlier on Tuesday, the newlyweds were spotted in Los Angeles wearing matching pink ensembles.
Bieber sported a pink hoodie paired with black sweatpants and Vans. Meanwhile, Baldwin rocked a pink tracksuit, white sneakers and pulled her newly dyed pink tresses into a sleek bun.
Although the couple officially tied the knot a few months ago, they plan on having an intimate ceremony for friends and family - but they're in no rush.
Bieber and Baldwin initially eyed a January bash but will likely push to a later month.
