Justin Timberlake, Alisha Wainwright's Hangout was 'Innocent'

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake and actress Alisha Wainwright were recently seen holding hands, but sources say there is "nothing going on" between them. On Saturday, photos circulated online of the 38-year-old actor appearing to get cozy and flirty with his Palmer co-star Wainwright.

According to The Sun, who first reported the news and obtained photos, the co-stars were seen taking a break from filming and hanging out at a New Orleans bar late at night. Images showed the 30-year-old actress placing her hands on Timberlake's knee and they were seen touching each other's hands. Despite what the candid photos look like, a source told eonline.com that "there is absolutely nothing going on between them".

"They were out with all the cast, crew, make-up artists, and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting," the source said. "They are just working together. No validity to any other rumour other than that they are filming together."

A second source said that their hangout was simply "innocent". "They're filming a movie together and it was a group of people hanging out," the second source shared. "There is nothing going on between them."

Timberlake is currently married to actress Jessica Biel. The couple married in October 2012 and share a four-year-old son together.

After the pictures of the outing went viral, Twitter flooded with reactions about the supposed cheating. Most people referred to his popular song What Goes Around Comes Around that he wrote after singer Britney Spears reportedly cheated on him.

Take a look:

I'm gonna let these sit right here. Drunk or not, there was comfort level in Justin and his co-star touching each other (they were NOT filming). Plus, I wasn't aware society now thought holding hands w/someone not your spouse was totally innocent and OK. #JustinTimberlake pic.twitter.com/GyCagvhROf — WascallyWabit (@WabitWascally) November 24, 2019

Really didn't have you down as the adulterous type, especially after you made that song about when Britney cheated on you but then again what goes around comes back around doesn't it Justin? #JustinTimberlake — Natalie Edwards (@nataliusedwards) November 24, 2019

Alexa, Play "what goes around comes around" by Justin Timberlake #justintimberlake https://t.co/W24t5DoqHb — Mitch (@MiTcH_661) November 24, 2019

Justin Timberlake cheating on Jessica Biel... Pretend to be shocked pic.twitter.com/gWgHrmK2xV — She is Alive ⧗ (@QueenBlackWid0w) November 24, 2019

Me seeing these pics of Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright from Raising Dion pic.twitter.com/pMES8wZri9 — Leah (@LeahSinclairr) November 23, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.