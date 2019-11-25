Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Justin Timberlake, Alisha Wainwright's Hangout was 'Innocent'

After pictures of Justin Timberlake and co-star Alisha Wainwright holding hands went viral, fans speculated if he was cheating on his wife Jessica Beil. However, a source called the interaction "innocent."

IANS

Updated:November 25, 2019, 9:44 AM IST
Justin Timberlake, Alisha Wainwright's Hangout was 'Innocent'
After pictures of Justin Timberlake and co-star Alisha Wainwright holding hands went viral, fans speculated if he was cheating on his wife Jessica Beil. However, a source called the interaction "innocent."

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake and actress Alisha Wainwright were recently seen holding hands, but sources say there is "nothing going on" between them. On Saturday, photos circulated online of the 38-year-old actor appearing to get cozy and flirty with his Palmer co-star Wainwright.

According to The Sun, who first reported the news and obtained photos, the co-stars were seen taking a break from filming and hanging out at a New Orleans bar late at night. Images showed the 30-year-old actress placing her hands on Timberlake's knee and they were seen touching each other's hands. Despite what the candid photos look like, a source told eonline.com that "there is absolutely nothing going on between them".

"They were out with all the cast, crew, make-up artists, and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting," the source said. "They are just working together. No validity to any other rumour other than that they are filming together."

A second source said that their hangout was simply "innocent". "They're filming a movie together and it was a group of people hanging out," the second source shared. "There is nothing going on between them."

Timberlake is currently married to actress Jessica Biel. The couple married in October 2012 and share a four-year-old son together.

After the pictures of the outing went viral, Twitter flooded with reactions about the supposed cheating. Most people referred to his popular song What Goes Around Comes Around that he wrote after singer Britney Spears reportedly cheated on him.

Take a look:

